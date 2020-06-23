82ºF

Universal Orlando holding merch sale for annual pass holders, team members

Sale being held on park property on July 1, 2

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it's delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday, April 30, 2020 that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday it would be hosting a merchandise garage sale for annual pass holders and team members on July 1 and 2.

Pass holders and team members are able to reserve their spots for the sale online through a registration portal which can be found here.

Resort officials said spots could fill up fast so standby lines would also be made available for those who missed out on registration.

The sale will be held at Soundstage 33 inside Universal Studios near the New York Library building. Everyone attending will need to show their annual pass and a valid photo ID.

“Annual and Seasonal Passholders may sign up for (1) reservation time per day during the event,” the registration website read. “Passholders will enter the Universal Studios front gate to access the sale. Preferred and Premier Pass merchandise discounts will not apply.”

Annual pass holders will be welcomed to the sale on July 1 and team members will be able to access the sale on July 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

