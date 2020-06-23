Universal Orlando holding merch sale for annual pass holders, team members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday it would be hosting a merchandise garage sale for annual pass holders and team members on July 1 and 2.

Pass holders and team members are able to reserve their spots for the sale online through a registration portal which can be found here.

Resort officials said spots could fill up fast so standby lines would also be made available for those who missed out on registration.

[RELATED: Universal’s ‘Bourne Stuntacular’ one step closer to opening | Create Disney’s famous Dole Whip at home in less than 10 minutes]

The sale will be held at Soundstage 33 inside Universal Studios near the New York Library building. Everyone attending will need to show their annual pass and a valid photo ID.

“Annual and Seasonal Passholders may sign up for (1) reservation time per day during the event,” the registration website read. “Passholders will enter the Universal Studios front gate to access the sale. Preferred and Premier Pass merchandise discounts will not apply.”

Annual pass holders will be welcomed to the sale on July 1 and team members will be able to access the sale on July 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.