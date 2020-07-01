COVID-19: Hundreds more hospitalized across Florida as state reports 145 deaths

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Fourth of July holiday nears, some health experts worry that celebrations and a lack of social distancing could spell trouble as Florida efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve.

On Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,563 new cases of COVID-19 since approximately the same time the day previous, as well as 145 new deaths and 245 new hospitalizations.

These new statistics bring the total number of coronavirus infections to 158,997 since the virus was first detected in the state on March 1, as well as a total of 3,650 deaths and 14,825 hospitalizations.

The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus, but rather the overall total. The state also does not share the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

While the new numbers remain high, the positive results are likely stemming from infections contracted up to two weeks prior, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days before symptoms become apparent, if at all.

Some individuals may never experience any symptoms of COVID-19 but may still be positive for the disease, which can lead to asymptomatic spread, health officials warn.

Here’s how coronavirus cases break down locally by county:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 1,962 169 17 111 1 Flagler 323 13 5 31 2 Lake 1,410 108 22 111 3 Marion 727 55 10 70 2 Orange 10,874 560 58 454 8 Osceola 2,164 138 25 199 2 Polk 4,048 212 102 473 7 Seminole 2,682 116 17 174 10 Sumter 368 23 17 49 1 Volusia 2,219 114 58 225 12

Based on the information released daily by the FDOH, the state report does not include the number of non-residents currently or previously hospitalized.

Looking at the metrics on the FDOH dashboard, Florida also no longer meets the requirements set by the state or White House to qualify for reopening.

[RELATED - Trust index check: Is Florida ready to reopen?]

In May, Florida met some of those standards for reopening but now the state doesn’t meet any according to the FDOH data. You can read more about those reopening qualifications here.

Some cities and counties have taken measures to keep people safe while they may be out trying to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Some health experts have speculated that Florida saw a spike in COVID-19 cases about two weeks after Memorial Day weekend, and want to prevent the same from happening over the long Independence Day weekend as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days before symptoms become apparent if at all, meaning that many people will be tested for the disease up to two weeks after they actually contracted it.

Cocoa Beach city commissioners decided at a special meeting Tuesday that groups at the beach have to be limited to 10 people or less.

The city of Daytona Beach will now require all residents and visitors to wear face coverings while in public places, while Volusia County leaders have decided they will not make face coverings mandatory. Volusia beaches will also remain open during the Independence Day weekend.

In Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, where cases of COVID-19 continue to be diagnosed in large quantities, facial coverings are mandatory, but will not be enforced by penalty.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he does not plan to make face mask-use mandatory for the entire state. He did however extend the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures in Florida until Aug. 1 as Floridians continue to withstand economic hardships caused by the pandemic. The moratorium has been in effect since April.

[READ MORE: These Central Florida counties have face covering requirements]

On Tuesday, the CDC released an updated list of symptoms those who have COVID-19 may experience.

Here is the latest list of symptoms of coronavirus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

CDC officials and health experts will continue to update the list as more data is collected on the novel disease.

The CDC also offers an online self-checker for people to see if they should seek a coronavirus test.

Health officials also listed emergency warning signs for COVID-19. Anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.