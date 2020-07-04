‘Seek other beaches‘: New Smyrna Beach reaches capacity

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Hours into the Fourth of July holiday, New Smyrna Beach reached capacity.

New Smyrna Beach between Flagler Avenue and Crawford Avenue reached its capacity before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officials ask beach-goers to “seek other beaches” and not to park where prohibited.

Volusia County has signs throughout the beaches reminding folks to social distance and conservation poles remain in place to make sure cars are spaced apart. Officials urge people to visit less populated areas and said it’ll be all hands on deck to make sure beachgoers are following the rules.

Beaches in Volusia County were closed for all non-exercise related activity up until the beginning of May, when Florida entered phase one of reopening. All the access ramps were opened up in time for Memorial Day weekend a few weeks later, which according to the sheriff, drew large crowds.