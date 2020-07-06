11 St. Cloud employees test positive for COVID-19

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Nearly a dozen St. Cloud city employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a city spokesperson.

In a statement the city said 11 employees, some of whom did not have any symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19.

Those employees are now under self-quarantine and won’t return to work until they have tested negative for the virus. The city is working to provide on-site testing for employees who had contact with the infected city staff, according to a news release.

After learning of the new cases, work areas and common places were sanitized and disinfected with the AeroClave cleaning system.

“The City of St. Cloud is taking action to ensure the health and safety of our employees, their families and citizens. As previously communicated, we have asked employees within the City of St. Cloud who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute instead,” the news release read. “We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our employees and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures (CDC guidelines), in coordination with their supervisors. The safety of our employees and residents continues to be the number one priority of the City of St. Cloud.”

In Osceola County, 3,068 people have tested positive for the respiratory infection since March, including 29 people who died from the virus.

Florida has reported more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 since March and nearly 3,900 have died statewide in the same time period.