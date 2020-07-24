Bishop Moore high pauses football workouts after student tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Football workouts at Bishop Moore Catholic High School have been paused until at least August after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message from the interim principal.

Dr. Erika Wikstrom wrote in an email that football workouts between Tuesday, when the student was last on campus, and Aug. 6 will be canceled. Students are asked to stay home during that two-week period.

The affected areas will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“The impact of the COVID-19 virus is a very dynamic and fluid situation. Because the health and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priorities, Bishop Moore Catholic High School will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials, as well as the CDC and follow their recommendations on containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Wikstrom wrote.

The message came with a reminder to social distance, wear facial coverings, cover coughs and sneezes and practice good hygiene.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′scoronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.