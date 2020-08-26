13 Orange County students, 8 employees test positive for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As of Friday, Orange County Public Schools has documented COVID-19 cases in 13 students and eight employees.

OCPS released the list Wednesday evening of affected campuses.

“Preliminary data indicates that as of Friday, Aug. 21 Orange County Public Schools has had 21 lab confirmed cases. Out of the 21 confirmed cases, only 13 students had been on campus at 11 schools,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “According to (the Department of Health), there are no school-based transmissions at this point. Rather, they are community-based incidents.”

The 13 students impacted had been on campus at 11 schools:

John Young Elementary

College Park Middle

Sunset Park Elementary

East River High School

Lakeview Middle School

Piedmont Lakes Middle School

Rock Springs Elementary School

Spring Lake Elementary School

Ocoee Middle School

Northlake Park Elementary School

University High School

The eight school-based employees worked at the following eight schools:

Southwest Middle School

Keene’s Crossing Elementary School

Bonneville Elementary School

Lake Como K-8 School

Lakeville Elementary School

Clay Springs Elementary School

Pineloch Elementary School

Spring Lake Elementary School

OCPS did not say how many additional employees and students, if any, have been asked to quarantine.

On Monday, Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said 12 OCPS employees have tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness in the past two months, including two bus drivers who were in contact with students.

He also said 207 children between the ages of 5 and 18 have tested positive in the past two weeks, although OCPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins clarified that those children are not all necessarily public school students.

About 69,000 Orange County students decided to return to campus for the semester rather than continue online learning. Their first day back in the physical classroom was Friday.

Also on Wednesday, the Florida Education Association -- the state’s largest teachers union, which is currently involved in a lawsuit over reopening schools -- launched its own dashboard to track COVID-19 cases associated with schools.

Citing data from the Florida Department of Health, that dashboard lists 8,995 cases in people 18 and under since Aug. 10, when schools across the state first started letting students return.

Last week, in response to a separate FEA lawsuit, OCPS released a list showing all the worksites that had COVID-19 cases throughout the summer. Between June 1 and Aug. 19, 192 employees tested positive.

In neighboring Seminole County, at least 179 people have been asked to quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure since the semester began on Aug. 17.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.