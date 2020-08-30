Central Florida reports 12 new hospitalizations, 6 deaths connected to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida reported a low number of deaths and hospitalizations Sunday when the Florida Department of Health released their daily report.

According to health officials, the State of Florida reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the state’s running total since March to 621,586 cases.

Florida also reported 14 new fatalities Sunday. The new deaths bring Florida’s death toll from the virus up to 11,263. The total includes 11,119 residents and 144 non-residents who died in Florida.

Many people who test positive for COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms at all, which is why it is important to monitor hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 3,792 patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Florida, according to the state Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The FDOH reported 96 new hospitalizations on Sunday, bringing the overall total to 38,410 since March.

The positivity rate, which represents the number of people who tested positive for the first time compared to the overall number of tests reported by the DOH for the day prior was 5.147% on Sunday.

Thousands of Volusia County students are getting ready for the first day of school on Monday.

Last week News 6 got a tour of her classroom. It is filled with books and messages of positivity, as well as new safety measures put in place because of COVID-19.

The desks are spaced apart with plexiglass shields. There is also a sanitation station.

According to Volusia County Schools, 61% of students are returning to the classroom for in-person learning. The district said 24% of students signed up for Volusia Live, which mirrors face to face learning, but the lessons are live-streamed and students learn remotely. Volusia schools said almost 15% of students are using Enhanced Volusia Learning Online, which is virtual learning, but at the student’s own pace.

For in-person learning, all students and staff will be required to wear face masks while on campus and undergo temperature checks.

The school district said rooms will be disinfected between classes.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across Central Florida as of Aug. 30:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,201 19 645 0 210 1 Flagler 1,310 8 108 1 15 0 Lake 6,385 40 402 1 116 0 Marion 8,469 45 747 1 179 5 Orange 35,770 157 1,100 3 376 0 Osceola 11,091 36 542 1 129 0 Polk 16,894 91 1,828 2 442 0 Seminole 8,006 27 574 1 172 0 Sumter 1,848 16 210 2 50 0 Volusia 9,244 21 704 0 189 0

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

