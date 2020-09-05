Florida reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths ahead of Labor Day

The state of Florida reported 3,656 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The new cases bring the state’s overall total to 643,867 since March.

The state reported 245 new hospitalized patients on Thursday, bringing the number of people who stayed in hospitals due to the virus since March to 39,912.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 3,244 people receiving care primarily for coronavirus at hospitals across Florida on Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 61 people had recently died as a result of complications from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 11,964 and includes 153 non-residents and 11,811 Florida residents.

Virus-related deaths are often delayed in reporting, which means those individuals likely died within the past two weeks.

The positivity rate -- the percent of people who tested positive for the first time compared to the overall tests for the day was 5.99% as of Saturday’s report.

Infectious disease experts say the rate should remain below 10% for at least two weeks to show a decline in infections. Florida’s rate of infection has remained below 10% since Aug. 12.

As Florida officially sees a decline in positive cases, health officials fear that the Labor Day holiday will bring large groups together and cause people to let their guard down.

“Please, please do not make the same mistakes we all made on Memorial Day weekend. Wear your masks, watch your distance and wash your hands and we will continue to decrease this and put it under control,” Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,598 66 689 7 234 6 Flagler 1,393 26 111 1 15 0 Lake 6,754 71 460 6 129 1 Marion 8,794 56 814 11 212 3 Orange 36,966 139 1,134 11 387 1 Osceola 11,472 66 565 3 133 0 Polk 17,693 127 1,903 11 468 4 Seminole 8,325 26 590 1 179 2 Sumter 2,021 36 219 1 55 0 Volusia 9,735 87 720 2 196 0

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

