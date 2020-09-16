Man wounded in drive-by shooting outside home near Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was wounded early Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Bethune Avenue near Winter Garden.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home and found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The shooter drove off after the shooting, which occurred in front of the home, according to deputies.

No other details have been released.