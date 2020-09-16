Tourist reports possible shark bite in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A tourist was possibly bitten by a shark Wednesday in Daytona Beach Shores, marking the third such incident in a two-day period.

The victim, 48-year-old Eric Bowman, said he was swimming in waist-deep water at about 3:20 p.m. when he felt something bite his left foot then let go immediately after, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The North Carolina man was treated on scene for minor cuts and punctures to his foot and refused to be transported to a hospital.

He said he didn’t see the creature that bit him.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark on his arm in Melbourne Beach.

A few hours later, a shark bit a 15-year-old surfer on his hand in Ponce Inlet.

The man required hospitalization while the teen did not.