Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 related deaths, 2,795 new cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced 2,795 new cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday. The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state’s total to 698,682 since the pandemic was first detected in Florida in March.
[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening, with restaurants at full capacity | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | Reward increases to $20,000 for information about shooting deaths of 3-year-old, 14-year-old]
On Saturday 107 new deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health.
Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 14,190 deaths, including 168 non-residents who have died in the state.
Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Friday morning, there were a total of 2,115 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
The DOH reported 170 new hospitalized patients Saturday, bringing the state total to 43,469 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.
The state’s overall positivity rate for all tests was 13.35% on Friday. Health officials believe the daily rate should be below 10% to scale back local precautions to help stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization advises societies can reopen when they can keep their overall positivity rate at 5% or below.
[SEE FRIDAY’S REPORT: Florida surpasses 14,000 coronavirus deaths, reports more than 2,800 new cases]
Here are three things to know for Sept. 26.
Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:
- What happens in Phase 3?: Phase three of reopening the state after expansive and ongoing coronavirus closures will be what many are calling “the new normal” and will involve the loosening of even more restrictions. Right now with phase two underway, we don’t know when the third and final phase will begin, but we do have some details on what it will look like as outlined in Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening plan. Want to see what Phase 3 could look like? Click or tap here.
- Restaurant owners react: Restaurant owners in Central Florida told News 6 they welcome Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to increase capacity inside. Brad Plummer, the owner of the District Eatery, Tap, and Barrell said it’s been a long six months and is ready for business to pick up. Plummer also said the executive order is a step in the right direction. Hear what other restaurants have to say about Phase 3 by clicking or tapping here.
- Florida moves into Phase 3: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida, effective immediately, is moving to the third and final phase of its reopening plan. DeSantis honed in on restaurants, hinting then that he’d lift capacity limits soon and on Friday, he made that move official. He’s also enacting a measure that will prohibit local governments from capping capacity at anything less than 50%. Statewide, there will be no capacity restrictions. For more info on Phase 3, click or tap here.
Below is a breakdown of cases in Central Florida counties.
|County
|Cases
|New Cases
|Hospitalizations
|New Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New Deaths
|Brevard
|8,800
|72
|791
|5
|293
|2
|Flagler
|1,722
|7
|140
|0
|23
|0
|Lake
|7,444
|24
|567
|9
|189
|1
|Marion
|9,668
|42
|935
|6
|282
|8
|Orange
|39,875
|158
|1,331
|7
|445
|1
|Osceola
|12,395
|41
|635
|5
|145
|0
|Polk
|19,765
|118
|2,059
|8
|529
|3
|Seminole
|8,972
|26
|646
|2
|208
|1
|Sumter
|2,217
|7
|250
|0
|67
|1
|Volusia
|10,789
|51
|803
|3
|239
|0
To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.