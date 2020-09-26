Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 related deaths, 2,795 new cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced 2,795 new cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday. The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state’s total to 698,682 since the pandemic was first detected in Florida in March.

[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening, with restaurants at full capacity | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | Reward increases to $20,000 for information about shooting deaths of 3-year-old, 14-year-old]

On Saturday 107 new deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health.

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 14,190 deaths, including 168 non-residents who have died in the state.

Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Friday morning, there were a total of 2,115 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.

The DOH reported 170 new hospitalized patients Saturday, bringing the state total to 43,469 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

The state’s overall positivity rate for all tests was 13.35% on Friday. Health officials believe the daily rate should be below 10% to scale back local precautions to help stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization advises societies can reopen when they can keep their overall positivity rate at 5% or below.

[SEE FRIDAY’S REPORT: Florida surpasses 14,000 coronavirus deaths, reports more than 2,800 new cases]

Here are three things to know for Sept. 26.

Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:

Below is a breakdown of cases in Central Florida counties.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 8,800 72 791 5 293 2 Flagler 1,722 7 140 0 23 0 Lake 7,444 24 567 9 189 1 Marion 9,668 42 935 6 282 8 Orange 39,875 158 1,331 7 445 1 Osceola 12,395 41 635 5 145 0 Polk 19,765 118 2,059 8 529 3 Seminole 8,972 26 646 2 208 1 Sumter 2,217 7 250 0 67 1 Volusia 10,789 51 803 3 239 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.