Orlando restaurant owners react to governor’s decision on capacity

ORLANDO, Fla. – Restaurant owners in Central Florida told News 6 they welcome Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to increase capacity inside.

Brad Plummer, the owner of the District Eatery, Tap, and Barrell said it’s been a long six months and is ready for business to pick up.

“It’s welcomed. At least personally. Come on it. Let’s have some drinks and food,” said Plummer.

Plummer also said the executive order is a step in the right direction.

“I’m not a medical guy, but at the same time, we have people that have jobs here. They are paying for, they’ve got kids, and they need the work,” Plummer said.

Over at MX Tacos in Orlando’s Milk District, owner Ryan Manning said that he hopes the executive order will give customers more confidence when venturing and eating inside restaurants.

“People can kind of decide as a consumer. Do I want to go out or do I not want to go out verses before when it was strictly mandated.”

Manning also said his restaurant and several others in the Milk District don’t plan to increase capacity to 100% right away.

“It creates an opportunity for the restaurants to actually make their own decisions and whether they will go up to that capacity or not. I’ve spoken to some restaurant owners. Some are going to open. Some aren’t,” said Manning.