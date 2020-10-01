Mail-in ballots already being returned in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With vote-by-mail ballots being sent out to voters, election supervisors have said they’ve already started to receive some back.

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington said they’ve had a ton of people registering in the past 48 hours.

“We are overwhelmed with new registrations; a lot of people are registering online and that’s great,” Arrington said.

She said they’ve been exceptionally busy this week, which she attributes partially to the debate, and partially to people procrastinating.

Arrington said they’ve mailed out more than 85,000 vote-by-mail ballots, and said thousands have already been returned, totaling about 10% of what they’ve sent out.

She told News 6 she’s noticed a trend.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of people walking in and dropping theirs off, just to make sure we have it,” Arrington said.

Arrington said, so far, about 37% of the electorate in Osceola County has requested vote-by-mail ballots and added that hundreds more are requesting vote by mail each day.

It’s a number that she expects to grow from now until the Oct. 24 deadline, which is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to you.

In terms of some of the other counties, Orange County said more than 33% of the electorate have requested vote-by-mail ballots as of Thursday. In Lake County, that number is 29% and in Marion County it’s 31%.