NFL reschedules Patriots, Chiefs game after players on both teams test positive for COVID-19

The NFL has rescheduled Sunday’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.”

According to officials, the game will be played on Monday, Oct. 5. The game will air on News 6 at 7:05 p.m.

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list released on Saturday afternoon.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed — originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated.

NFL shared a statement on Twitter Saturday saying “Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday to Sunday testing.”

Contact tracing and post COVID-19 exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams, the league added.

According to NFL guidelines, for players who test positive and are showing symptoms at least 10 days must pass between when symptoms first occurred and 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In that scenario, a player would likely miss a minimum of two games.

But if a player tests positive and is asymptomatic, he can return 10 days after the initial positive test or just five days if he has two consecutive negative tests.

