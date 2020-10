SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The southbound lanes of State Road 417 in Seminole County are closed as authorities investigate a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving a passenger vehicle and pickup truck that was towing a trailer, was reported at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 47.

Troopers said a male died at the scene and another patient was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.