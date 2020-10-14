Walmart spreading Black Friday deals throughout November

Millions of shoppers look forward to Black Friday deals each year, but the long lines and packed stores won’t be happening in 2020 -- at least not at Walmart.

Walmart says it wants to adapt to the needs of its customers, so instead of one deal-filled day after Thanksgiving, there will be events throughout November.

The company is calling the event Deals for Days.

Nov. 4 will be the kickoff, with online specials like a 43-inch UHD television for $88.

Walmart says shoppers will also be able to buy online and schedule a contact-free curbside pick up.

For people who need that in-store shopping experience, it can happen, just differently. The retailer says it will limit the number of people inside, stress social distancing and place products on one side of the aisle.