Driver killed in crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver who crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Florida’s Turnpike died Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to the crash in Osceola County at mile marker 198 around 9:10 a.m.

Troopers said the crash happened in the southbound lanes and involved a car that ran into the back of a semi-truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The right southbound lane on the Turnpike was blocked as of 11 a.m.