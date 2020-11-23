Mayor’s annual toy drive kicks off in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County are calling on residents to donate toys to families in need during the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive.

During a kickoff on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launched the 10th annual toy drive with a contact-free drive-thru event at Downey Park.

Free face masks and hand sanitizer were distributed to participating vehicles.

Carlos Febry was one of the first to donate toys during Monday’s event.

“We’re blessed, so we’ve got to share it with others and just make it better,” Febry said.

With families struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, Demings said this is one of the most vital years to donate.

“We have many families who are either unemployed or underemployed because of this downturn in the economy,” Demings said.

Residents can drop off a new, unwrapped gift for children ages 18 and under at one of 20 different locations across the county.

New this year, gifts can also be purchased and donated online.

Online shopping donations will be accepted until Dec. 7. In-person donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.

To donate online and for a list of Orange County’s drop off locations, visit www.ocfl.net/ToyDrive.