COVID-19: Florida reports 8,958 new cases, 141 new hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus Sunday.
Florida confirmed 8,958 more COVID-19 cases Sunday. The state is now up to 1,125,931 total cases of COVID-19.
Sunday’s new cases were the lowest since Dec. 7 when there were 7,876 new cases reported.
Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, Dec. 13.
Cases
The Florida Department of Health reported 8,958 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to more than 1.12 million cases since March. Of those new cases, 1,587 were reported in the Central Florida region.
Deaths
The state reported 84 new virus deaths Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 20,133 deaths across the state, of those 267 are non-residents who died in Florida.
State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.
Hospitalizations
As of Sunday, there are currently 4,687 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
In total, 58,127 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 141 new hospitalizations on Sunday.
Positivity rate
The percent of positive results ranged from 7.37% to 9.25% over the past two weeks and was 7.89% Sunday.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.
|County
|Cases
|New Cases
|Hospitalizations
|New Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New Deaths
|Brevard
|17,730
|99
|1,293
|4
|477
|0
|Flagler
|3,049
|25
|206
|0
|46
|0
|Lake
|12,291
|155
|893
|0
|271
|1
|Marion
|14,849
|105
|1,209
|1
|422
|1
|Orange
|63,814
|533
|1,821
|5
|679
|0
|Osceola
|21,416
|148
|1,006
|2
|268
|0
|Polk
|31,173
|206
|3,138
|2
|723
|1
|Seminole
|15,297
|122
|863
|2
|297
|1
|Sumter
|4,015
|28
|350
|0
|102
|0
|Volusia
|18,585
|166
|1,189
|3
|390
|1
