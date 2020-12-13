COVID-19: Florida reports 8,958 new cases, 141 new hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus Sunday.

Florida confirmed 8,958 more COVID-19 cases Sunday. The state is now up to 1,125,931 total cases of COVID-19.

Sunday’s new cases were the lowest since Dec. 7 when there were 7,876 new cases reported.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, Dec. 13.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,958 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to more than 1.12 million cases since March. Of those new cases, 1,587 were reported in the Central Florida region.

Deaths

The state reported 84 new virus deaths Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 20,133 deaths across the state, of those 267 are non-residents who died in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday, there are currently 4,687 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 58,127 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 141 new hospitalizations on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 7.37% to 9.25% over the past two weeks and was 7.89% Sunday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 17,730 99 1,293 4 477 0 Flagler 3,049 25 206 0 46 0 Lake 12,291 155 893 0 271 1 Marion 14,849 105 1,209 1 422 1 Orange 63,814 533 1,821 5 679 0 Osceola 21,416 148 1,006 2 268 0 Polk 31,173 206 3,138 2 723 1 Seminole 15,297 122 863 2 297 1 Sumter 4,015 28 350 0 102 0 Volusia 18,585 166 1,189 3 390 1

