Coronavirus: Florida reports 10,000 new cases, 72 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus Saturday.

Florida confirmed over 10,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday. The state is now up to 1,116,973 total cases of COVID-19.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,577 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to more than 1.11 million cases since March. Of those new cases, 2,236 were reported in the Central Florida region.

Deaths

The state reported 72 new virus deaths Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 19,785 deaths across the state, of those 264 are non-residents who died in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday, there are currently 4,499 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 57,986 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 258 new hospitalizations on Saturday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 7.36% to 9.25% over the past two weeks and was 7.91% Friday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 17,631 187 1,289 8 477 4 Flagler 3,024 29 206 1 46 0 Lake 12,136 151 893 4 270 3 Marion 14,744 146 1,208 1 421 8 Orange 63,281 759 1,816 7 679 1 Osceola 21,268 212 1,004 1 268 2 Polk 30,967 339 3,136 45 722 1 Seminole 15,175 193 861 1 296 2 Sumter 3,987 40 350 1 102 0 Volusia 18,419 180 1,186 11 389 0

