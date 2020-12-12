73ºF

Local News

Coronavirus: Florida reports 10,000 new cases, 72 deaths

Over 150,000 people tested Friday

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: COVID-19, Florida, Health, Coronavirus, Family
A microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19.
A microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released their new findings on Florida’s fight against the coronavirus Saturday.

Florida confirmed over 10,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday. The state is now up to 1,116,973 total cases of COVID-19.

[TRENDING: Floridians could soon eat invasive pythons | Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses on court 2020 pop culture wrap]

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: For second day Florida reports more than 11,000 new infections as COVID-19 aid talks stall in Washington]

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,577 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to more than 1.11 million cases since March. Of those new cases, 2,236 were reported in the Central Florida region.

Deaths

The state reported 72 new virus deaths Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 19,785 deaths across the state, of those 264 are non-residents who died in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday, there are currently 4,499 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 57,986 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 258 new hospitalizations on Saturday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 7.36% to 9.25% over the past two weeks and was 7.91% Friday.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew HospitalizationsDeathsNew Deaths
Brevard17,6311871,28984774
Flagler3,024292061460
Lake12,13615189342703
Marion14,7441461,20814218
Orange63,2817591,81676791
Osceola21,2682121,00412682
Polk30,9673393,136457221
Seminole15,17519386112962
Sumter3,9874035011020
Volusia18,4191801,186113890

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: