‘That was painless:’ Mayors of Orlando, Orange County receive COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings simultaneously received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon in what they both described as an easy and painless process.

The inoculations came after the local leaders rolled out plans to begin vaccinating residents 65 and older at the Orange County Convention Center beginning Tuesday. You can read more about those plans here.

Dyer said the decision to get vaccinated was an easy choice for him.

“I’m getting the vaccine to keep my loved ones and others in our community protected from the spread of the virus, and to protect and ease the burden on our health care workers and first responders who’ve been on the front line since the beginning of the pandemic,” Dyer said.

He also hopes that as more people get the shots, life in the City Beautiful can return to what it once was.

“I also received the vaccine today because I care about our community and want to see our small businesses, our schools, our arts and cultural venues, our festivals, our theme parks, our city full of activity again,” Dyer said. “So I’m grateful to the scientists who have worked so hard to create these vaccines that can save lives and get us on a path back to our normal lives. I want every person in our community to seriously consider getting vaccinated when the opportunity arises for them.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings show off lollipops and stickers they received after getting vaccinated. (News 6)

Wearing matching collared shirts, both mayors rolled up their sleeves as health care workers administered the shots. Demings sported a wide grin as he was handed a sticker once the inoculation was over.

“That was painless,” Demings said.

“Yeah, I didn’t feel anything,” Dyer responded.

He said it was an easy process for him.

“That was the most painless shot I’ve ever received in my life,” Dyer said.

