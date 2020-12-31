Man dies after shooting, crash in Titusville

A man was shot while driving near Singleton Avenue and Garden Street in Titusville on Dec. 29, 2020.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot while driving, causing him to crash into a commercial truck on Tuesday, has died as a result of his injuries, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Authorities said the man died Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a local hospital. He was identified Thursday as 23-year-old Gary Anthony Thomas Jr.

Records show Thomas was driving a black 2016 Kia Soul near Singleton Avenue and Garden Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when someone inside a gray sedan with dark tinted windows fired inside his vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into a commercial truck.

The suspected shooter fled the scene and has not been located. Police said they believe the victim was targeted and the crime was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 321-264-7800 or remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.