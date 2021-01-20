Florida lawmakers attend presidential inauguration

With a significantly smaller crowd for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, lawmakers from the Sunshine State will still represent Florida at the historic event.

Among former presidents such as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Florida lawmakers snapped photos in Washington D.C. to help usher in Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

“It’s an amazing day to witness history!” Democratic Rep. Darren Soto posted on Twitter. He shared photos in front of the Capitol alongside his wife.

Darren Soto’s wife, Amanda Soto, also shared excitement over swearing in the first female vice president, writing “So excited to witness HER-Story,” on the social media platform.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy also expressed some Florida pride from the U.S. Capitol, waving a sign representing Florida’s District 7.

Proud to represent #FL07 and the State of Florida at #InaugurationDay2021



She posed for a photo with Rep. Soto, Rep. Val Demings and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, touting Central Florida’s presence ahead of the ceremony.

Rep. Val Demings also shared her thoughts on the significance of the ceremonial event, posting her remarks on Twitter as she made her way to D.C.

“Today we liberate America’s future,” she wrote. “Today is about all of us and the country we can build together. It is a triumph of democracy over violence. It is a promise that while we still have our political arguments, we can still find ways to peacefully and fairly resolve our differences.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also announced he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony, calling it a historic event.

“This ceremony is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here is a timeline for the inauguration:

8:45 a.m. | Church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

10:30 a.m. | President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Bill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff arrive at the United States Capitol,

11:15 a.m. | Biden, Dr. Biden, Harris and Emhoff participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

Noon | Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

1:40 p.m. | President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review.

2:25 p.m. | President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

3:15 p.m. | Biden, Dr. Biden, Harris and Emhoff receive a presidential escort to the White House.

5:15 p.m. | President Biden signs executive orders and other presidential actions.

5:45 p.m. | Biden swears in Day One Presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony.

8:48 p.m. | Biden, Dr. Biden, Harris and Emhoff attend “Celebrating America” program.

9:55 p.m. | President Biden and Dr. Biden appear on the Blue Room Balcony.