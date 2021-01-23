Florida’s positivity rate drops as state rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine system

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 infections Saturday as it put its new telephone vaccine appointment system to the test.

The FDOH launched a pilot program of the system in an effort to support local counties with the high demand for coronavirus vaccines. It’s a system Gov. Ron DeSantis had been hinting toward for the past few weeks, as he’s crisscrossed the state expanding Pubix’s vaccination program saying the hotline is part of the state’s strategy to put “seniors first.”

According to the Broward health department tweet, people 65 and older, along with frontline healthcare workers, can call (866) 201-6313 to request an appointment. Those with hearing impairments can call (833) 476-1526.

News 6 called the number to see how the hotline works.

The system offers directions in English and Spanish. An automated voice asks the caller a series of questions to check for eligibility, asking callers if they are health care workers or 65 or older.

People are also prompted to enter their birth date, phone number and zip code so the hotline can help connect the caller to a nearby vaccination site. If there is no vaccine availability, the automated voice says it will call the number entered when there is vaccine availability in the caller’s area.

State officials said a phone system was more suited for seniors, who might be less accustomed to web-based technology and might need more assistance.

As the hotline continues to be formally rolled out, Florida is working to make sure its vaccines are for residents only.

In a two-page advisory signed by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, the state Health Department noted that the “vaccine remains scarce with the United States and vaccine availability in Florida is extremely limited.”

As a result, Rivkees issued a public health advisory that directs “prioritization of Floridians for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.”

That means vaccine providers must confirm whether a shot recipient is a permanent or seasonal resident by providing a driver’s license or a host of other documents, including rental leases and utility bills as spelled out by the state Health Department.

To find out if you’re eligible for a vaccine in Florida, click here.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Virus death toll surpasses 25,000 amid Florida’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccine system]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 23.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,157 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,639,914 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 156 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 25,561. This number includes the 397 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 6,698 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 70,002 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 267 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.54% Saturday, a significant drop from the day prior.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Saturday, 1,389,149 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 139,345 people have received their second shot.

The state was originally reporting how many people were overdue for their second vaccination but has since removed that data point.

[Register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida here]

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 27,542 297 1,695 10 609 6 Flagler 4,940 35 281 0 60 -1 Lake 20,470 174 1,088 1 386 -6 Marion 23,209 159 1,503 14 562 2 Orange 97,842 994 2,158 9 893 0 Osceola 32,033 299 1,168 3 334 1 Polk 47,795 541 3,680 15 928 8 Seminole 22,928 171 1,013 10 353 0 Sumter 6,706 60 434 1 169 -1 Volusia 29,051 201 1,442 3 492 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.