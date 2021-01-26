Mobile COVID-19 test site to target Orlando’s Latino communities

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two organizations are teaming up to bring a mobile coronavirus testing site to Orlando’s Latino community.

Curative, a community-driven health care company, has partnered with Latino Leadership to provide free testing. The mobile site can offer 300 to 500 tests per day, according to a news release.

“During the course of the pandemic, we have seen firsthand how the Latino community has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A vital tool to interrupt the spread of COVID-19 is testing, which is why we have partnered with Curative,” Latino Leadership Executive Director Marucci Guzman said in a news release.

Curative will offer oral-fluid swab testing. Patients will be instructed to self-swab and then wait 24 to 48 hours for their results.

“Through our work providing healthcare services to the uninsured through Clinica Mi Salud, we have seen firsthand the disparities to healthcare access for marginalized communities. We are excited to be able to provide our community the opportunity to receive rapid testing at no cost to minimize the disruption to their employment,” Guzman said.

Testing is available via walk-up or appointment at 8617 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are available at curative.com.

