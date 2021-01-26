Publix’s online vaccine appointment portal to reopen Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccines coming to Publix in Palm Beach County and Florida Keys

Publix will reopen its online portal Wednesday for eligible people to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The grocer plans to open its portal at 6 a.m. Wednesday, with the first available appointments beginning on Thursday.

The announcement came on the company’s website Tuesday, shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis said that locations in Indian River and St. Lucie Counties would now be a part of the state’s vaccination partnership.

“We’re happy to announce we’re expanding the program to include eight Publix pharmacies in Indian River County and 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie County,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said there are now 261 Publix stores offering the vaccine. According to the company’s website, those locations are in 20 of Florida’s 67 counties. That includes four Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Marion and Volusia.

Currently, only health care personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and people 65 and older may make an appointment through Publix for a vaccination.

All appointments must be made online, according to Publix. People cannot call a Publix store or pharmacy directly to register.

To make an appointment when the portal reopens, click here.

