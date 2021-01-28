73ºF

Local News

Man accused of shooting and killing stepfather in west Orlando

Ulysses Dickey is facing first-degree murder with a firearm charge

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, crime
A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in west Orlando, according to police.
A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in west Orlando, according to police. (Orlando Police)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in west Orlando, according to police.

[RELATED: Man found fatally shot at his Orlando home, police say]

The Orlando police said Ulysses Dickey is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said 50-year-old Ernest Peterson was found dead inside his home on Pleasant Valley Court with a gunshot wound around 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Video shows officer slamming student | Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend 94 times | These men are paying $55M to go to space station]

Dickey is currently being held in the Orange County jail.

Kevin Wilson told News 6 on Tuesday he is Peterson’s best friend.

“He was a good person. He loved fishing, we were brought up on that,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “I’m hurting really bad about it because I’ve known him for 35 years.”

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: