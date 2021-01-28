Man accused of shooting and killing stepfather in west Orlando

A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in west Orlando, according to police.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather in west Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando police said Ulysses Dickey is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said 50-year-old Ernest Peterson was found dead inside his home on Pleasant Valley Court with a gunshot wound around 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dickey is currently being held in the Orange County jail.

Kevin Wilson told News 6 on Tuesday he is Peterson’s best friend.

“He was a good person. He loved fishing, we were brought up on that,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “I’m hurting really bad about it because I’ve known him for 35 years.”