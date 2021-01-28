Orange County asks public for feedback on combating gun violence

Orange County leaders are asking people in the community to fill out a survey in an effort to reduce gun violence in the area.

This survey was promoted Thursday, a day after the Citizens Safety Task Force met to discuss ideas on how to make Orange County a safer place.

The task force was created to reduce crime after a string of shootings in the fall.

The meeting on Wednesday featured people who have seen gun violence firsthand and youth mentoring groups offering ways to help the community come together.

The survey asks Orange County residents their zip code and their opinion on how serious crime is in their area.

Thank you to the @OrangeCoFL residents who shared their suggestions on how to reduce gun violence with the Citizens Safety Task Force last night. We appreciate @news6wkmg's @TCampbellNews6 for highlighting this community meeting.

👉 Take our crime survey: https://t.co/mZu8hNZHFL pic.twitter.com/DxN02wpKMG — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) January 28, 2021

Here are the questions featured on the survey:

How safe do you feel in your community?

In the past three years, how would you rate the level of gun violence in your area?

Do you feel violent crimes in your community are committed by juveniles or adults?

Which agency provides police protection in your community?

How would you rate the level of police protection in your area?

Have you been a victim of violent crime?

How would you rate the community’s relationship with the police?

In your opinion, what can be done to reduce gun violence in your area?

Anyone interested in filling out the survey can click this link.

More than 1,800 people have filled out the survey. The deadline to fill out the survey is Jan. 31.