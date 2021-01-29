Men upset over comments made about dead relative fire 35 shots at victim’s home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A group of men who were upset that one of their acquaintances was making comments about their dead relative went to that man’s home and fired at least 35 shots before driving off, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the intended victim was not home at the time and no one was injured, although bullets hit a car parked on the property and the home.

Records show Jamey Jahiem Bennet, 18, had recently been jumped by the intended victim and about 14 other people and the man had been taunting him on social media by posting pictures on Instagram of Bennet’s shoes, which were stolen as he was being jumped.

That same man had also been making comments about a recently deceased relative of Bennet and 25-year-old Paul Philippe Pajotte, which angered both men.

According to the report, Bennet, Pajotte and Randy Alexandre, 21, tried to make plans to fight the intended victim over the comments and the earlier jumping incident but the victim refused to meet up.

Along with two 16-year-old boys, the men went to the victim’s home on Kalamazoo Trail around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when they realized he wasn’t around to fight, they instead started shooting.

“I didn’t come all this way for nothing. We are shooting up the house,” Alexandre said, according to the report.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows a car stopping while the occupants fired multiple rounds.

Deputies said they found 35 shell casings at the scene and several slugs embedded in the home.

Neighbors quickly reported the shooting and provided a description of the suspect vehicle, which allowed deputies to quickly make a traffic stop and apprehend the three men and two teens, records show.

A .22 caliber Glock, a .22 caliber Walther and a 9 mm Glock with an extended magazine were found placed under seats in the car, according to the affidavit.

The three men were arrested during the investigation while the two teens were turned over to their parents.

“Here we have grown men who think they can handle disagreements with gunfire. Two of them aren’t even from around here and they thought they could come here and commit a crime and get away with it,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “They are lucky they did not (injure anyone with) this reckless and very dangerous behavior. Violence doesn’t solve problems, it only creates more problems. Our deputies and detectives did a great job in quickly locating the suspects and taking them off the streets and to the Green Roof Inn.”

All three suspects face charges of shooting a missile at a dwelling. Pajotte faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and he also had an active warrant out of Orange County for violation of probation for identity fraud.

They are being held without bond.