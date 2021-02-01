Pitbull named Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Pitbull performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale Ariz., in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner for an organization making its debut next month at the Daytona 500. Mr. Worldwide joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – From Mr. Worldwide to the Daytona 500 Grand Marshal, Pitbull says he’s ready to bring energy to the racetrack.

The music artist and entrepreneur will be taking over the World Center of Racing for the 63rd Daytona 500.

NASCAR made the announcement Monday, saying Armando Christian Perez, famously known as Pitbull, will lead the hype on race day, Feb. 14.

[TRENDING: Missing toddlers pulled from Fla. pond | 30s alert! Cold front blasts into Central Fla. | How to register for vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

Pitbull, reacting to the announcement on Twitter, called the role an honor and opportunity to mix culture, music and sports.

It’s an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the 63rd DAYTONA 500. It’s exciting to mix culture, music and sports. Unity at its finest. So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale! @NASCAR https://t.co/zmphbAdhK4 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 1, 2021

“Unity at its finest,” he wrote.

The honor comes as Pitbull is easing into the sport. In January, he was announced as an ownership partner in the new NASCAR Cup Series team, Trackhouse Racing, set to make their debut at the DAYTONA 500 with the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez.

Embracing the excitement of NASCAR, as Grand Marshal Pitbull will give the command for drivers to prepare to race.

“So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale!” he said.