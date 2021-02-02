Deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting near Apopka

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Travone Jermal Simmons after a deadly shooting.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a 19-year-old man they say was behind a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Travone Jermal Simmons shot and killed a man Sunday night and then took off.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on East 17th Street off Old Apopka Road. Deputies were called to the area and they found Deontae Holmes had been shot.

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives are now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Simmons’ arrest. The sheriff’s office said tips can be reported to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.