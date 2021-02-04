Video shows person of interest in stolen COVID-19 vaccine investigation, police say

Plant City police are looking for the man who stole a car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The car, a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent, was stolen from the Strawberry Festival Grounds parking lot at 2805 W. Reynolds St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The license plate for the car is NPJJ58.

License plate number of a stolen 2018 gray Hyundai Accent (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Investigators have not said how many doses of the vaccine were inside the car. The vaccine was supposed to be distributed at the Plant City vaccination site, which is at the Strawberry Festival Grounds.

The thief is described as a man in his early 20′s with long hair, wearing a light-colored hoodie.

Police released a short surveillance video clip, seen above, showing a man who they believe may know something about this case.

Surveillance video shows person of interest in stolen vaccine case, police say (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A nationwide alert has been put out to help find the stolen car, according to the release.