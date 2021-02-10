Rabid raccoon attacks dog in Flagler County

This is not the rabid raccoon in question, rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla – A rabid raccoon recently attacked a dog in Flagler County, prompting the health department to issue an alert for the Bunnell area.

The rabies alert is active for 60 days and is centered on Old Cemetery Road in Korona, an unincorporated community north northeast of Favoretta on U.S. 1 and south of Bunnell.

Residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is active in wildlife in the area, so they should take steps to protect themselves and their pets.

Health officials provided the following advice for rabies prevention:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to Florida Department of Health in Flagler County at 386-313-7101.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner. For further information, click here.

