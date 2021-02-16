Daytona State College evacuated over ‘specific threat’ on campus, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona State College is being evacuated due to what school officials are calling a “specific threat” on campus.

Daytona State officials tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday asking all students, faculty and staff to evacuate the Daytona Beach campus.

“Due to a specific threat on the Daytona Beach Campus, we are asking that all students, faculty and staff immediately evacuate the Daytona Beach Campus until further notice,” the tweet read.

Due to a specific threat on the Daytona Beach Campus, we are asking that all students, faculty and staff immediately evacuate the Daytona Beach Campus until further notice. Law enforcement is on the scene investigating. Updates to follow. — Daytona State (@DSC_News) February 16, 2021

Details about the threat were not immediately available but school officials said law enforcement officers were on scene investigating and updates are expected soon.

Volusia County school officials said nearby Mainland High School was on lockdown for a few minutes Tuesday due to the threat but the lockdown has since been lifted.

No other information has been released.

Last month, all Daytona State college campuses were closed after officials said they received information about a “potential threat.” Daytona Beach police responded to a reported bomb threat and assisted with campus evacuations.

After a search of the campus, police said nothing suspicious was found but out of an abundance of caution, the school remain closed for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.