New York man killed when driver loses control, crashes into guardrail in Brevard County

2 others injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man from New York was killed when the driver he was with lost control and struck a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Brevard County Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show the crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. near mile marker 208.

Troopers said a 25-year-old man was driving a sedan with a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man as passengers when he lost control for an unknown reason, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The impact of that crash caused the car to rotate and hit the crash attenuator.

All three men were from Port Chester, New York and only the 21-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The 27-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries while the 25-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

