Florida reports nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases as Biden pushes for more vaccines

Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination facility in the Bathgate Post Office on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. The facility, which had been used as a COVID-19 testing site, is part of the city's transition to widespread vaccinations. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

ORLANDO, Fla. – One month into his presidency, President Joe Biden is on a glide path to attain his goal of 100 million vaccination shots in 100 days.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations — and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of vaccine shipments. The White House said the winter weather has temporarily delayed shipment of 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

[Everything you need to know about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

The United States is on the verge of a supply breakthrough as manufacturing ramps up and with the expectation of a third vaccine becoming available in the coming weeks.

Since their approval in December, more than 75 million doses of the two-shot-regimen Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed, of which 63 million have been injected, reaching 13% of Americans. Nearly 45 million of those doses have been administered since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Ad

To read more about Biden’s plan to ramp up vaccinations, click or tap here.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida health officials report over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 21.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,980 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,868,772 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 95 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 30,434. This number includes the 528 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 4,159 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

Since March, 77,758 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 104 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.32% Saturday of the 78,856 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,693,953 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,388,919 people have received their second shot.

Ad

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 33,007 152 1,955 0 728 6 Flagler 5,783 21 328 0 87 1 Lake 23,978 75 1,227 0 541 0 Marion 27,033 100 1,676 3 741 6 Orange 111,886 308 2,337 1 1,071 0 Osceola 36,097 100 1,253 3 425 0 Polk 55,861 167 4,275 6 1,107 0 Seminole 26,616 82 1,110 2 411 0 Sumter 7,768 21 498 0 226 0 Volusia 33,752 71 1,682 1 634 1

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.