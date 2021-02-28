U.S. approves third COVID-19 vaccine as Florida reports 5,000 new cases

FILE - This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Saturday, the FDA cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

J&J initially is providing a few million doses and shipments to states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 28.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,425 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,909,221 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 126 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 31,406. This number includes the 554 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 3,679 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 79,344 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 102 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.4% Saturday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,017,661 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,680,230 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 33,990 105 2,004 0 746 5 Flagler 5,965 39 330 2 92 3 Lake 24,611 73 1,263 0 559 4 Marion 27,628 56 1,725 -1 791 7 Orange 114,322 312 2,382 0 1,094 3 Osceola 36,802 89 1,279 3 444 3 Polk 57,096 142 4,380 5 1,139 0 Seminole 27,237 68 1,122 1 423 0 Sumter 8,017 27 507 0 238 0 Volusia 34,546 92 1,730 1 655 1

