Seminole County expands vaccination effort as Florida health officials report 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Florida as police and teachers next in line

ORLANDO, Fla. – A mobile vaccination site was held at the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford on Saturday.

The site helps offer vaccines to additional areas and communities across Seminole County.

Before stepping inside the mosque, visitors took off their shoes or wore booties as they waited to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The mosque in Sanford partnered with the health department and county government to get results. They offered almost 400 shots at the mobile vaccination site.

Emergency manager Alan Harris said this is part of their mission to reach out to everyone in the community.

[READ MORE: Seminole County holds mobile vaccination site at Sanford mosque | Seminole hosts mobile vaccine sites at mosque, Hindu temple]

Ad

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 27.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,469 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,903,682 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 118 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 31,280. This number includes the 546 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 3,728 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

Since March, 79,242 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 221 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.61% Friday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Saturday afternoon, 2,973,782 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,642,800 people have received their second shot.

Ad

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop below 4,000 statewide]

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 33,885 146 2,004 8 741 3 Flagler 5,926 28 328 0 89 0 Lake 24,538 93 1,263 5 555 1 Marion 27,572 87 1,726 8 784 2 Orange 114,010 362 2,382 5 1,091 0 Osceola 36,713 106 1,276 0 441 0 Polk 56,954 195 4,375 20 1,139 2 Seminole 27,169 112 1,121 5 423 1 Sumter 7,990 25 507 0 238 0 Volusia 34,454 116 1,729 3 654 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.