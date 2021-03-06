Missing Mount Dora boy may be traveling to Colorado or Wisconsin with 42-year-old man

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police have issued an alert for a missing 9-year-old boy who may be traveling out of state with a 42-year-old man.

John Weldon, 9, was last seen Wednesday in the Mount Dora area. He is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He’s believed to be with Daryl Weldon, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they could be in a Silver Mitsubishi Outlander bearing Florida license plate number IB14FR heading to Colorado or Wisconsin.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case it asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7136 or 911.