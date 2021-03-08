22-year-old arrested in fight that injured Stetson University student

A Stetson University medallion was stolen from campus and officers with the DeLand Police Department are asking for help from the public to find it.

DeLAND, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested late Friday in connection with an incident that left a Stetson University student injured, authorities said.

DeLand police said Monday that George Tsiouklas was arrested in Pinellas County on a charge of felony battery.

Police said an argument broke out at the Athens Commons housing complex last month. Information about the victim, who was hospitalized, has not been released.

Details about the argument have not been released.

According to Stetson’s athletics website, Tsiouklas is from Palm Harbor and played football at Stetson from 2016-19.