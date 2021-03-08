Homicide prompts police to close roads near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was found shot to death early Monday in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said officers responded to Amelia Street near Orange Blossom Trail after shots were fired in the area. The victim was found dead near Westmoreland Drive and Bentley Street.

[TRENDING: ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested at Bike Week | ‘I think we’re in the Black section’ of the restaurant | Holy Hail: Crazy weather hits Daytona Beach]

Details about the shooting, including information about the victim or the shooter, have not been released.

Ad

Amelia Street is closed from Hames Avenue to Orange Blossom Trail. Westmoreland Drive is closed between Livingston and Robinson streets.