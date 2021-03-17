Missing Mount Dora boy found safe in ‘remote area’ of Minnesota, his mother says

FDLE issued a missing child alert Tuesday for John Weldon, who was last seen in the area of Mount Dora and could be with 42-year-old Daryl Weldon in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag IB14FR.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 9-year-old Mount Dora boy has been found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

A missing child alert for John Weldon was canceled Wednesday morning. His mother told News 6 that he was located in a “remote area” of Minnesota and she’s making travel plans to be with him.

Authorities first issued the alert March 9, saying John was likely traveling out of state with a 42-year-old man, later identified as Daryl Weldon, John’s father. Authorities said Daryl Weldon does not have custody rights.

Mount Dora police said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI.

No other details have been released.