Hearing Monday will determine if Seminole County can move forward with superintendent pick

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge will decide Monday if the Seminole County School Board can move forward to make Serita Beamon the district’s new superintendent after an injunction was filed earlier this month against the board following a vote to withdraw its original offer to another candidate.

An injunction was filed in Seminole County civil court March 9 seeking to stop the Seminole County School Board from continuing negotiations with Beamon to become superintendent.

Attorney Philip Kaprow filed the injunction on behalf of his client, who is a Seminole County mother.

“My client came to me because she was very concerned the rules were not followed,” Kaprow told News 6 on March 9.

The complaint claims the board members violated their own bylaws during the Feb. 23 meeting when they voted to rescind their previous vote selecting Chad Farnsworth as the new superintendent. The board then voted March 1 to select Beamon to become the new superintendent.

Kaprow claims because the board broke the rules, the Feb. 23 vote to rescind is null and void.

The complaint is asking the court to step in and stop Beamon’s contract negotiations.

In response to the injunction, the board argued contract negotiations have not begun with Beamon for employment. It states there is no need for the board to enter an injunction.

Seminole County Circuit Judge Michelle Naberhaus will hear both sides over a Microsoft Teams virtual hearing Monday at 11:30 a.m. The outcome of the hearing could impact the outcome of Tuesday’s school board meeting when members were set to vote on Beaman’s contract.

Current Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin announced last fall his plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.