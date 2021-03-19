‘It’s not his decision to make:’ Governor swipes at Orange County mayor over vaccinations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking exception with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ plan to expand vaccine eligibility at the Orange County Convention Center to anyone 40 and older starting on Monday.

“It’s not his decision to make,” DeSantis said of the county leader’s plan. “There’s a structure in the state of Florida on how these decisions are made.”

The governor made those comments Friday morning in Tallahassee, shortly after he announced a statewide expansion of vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and older, also starting on Monday.

“I would note Orange County is below the state average in seniors vaccinated,” DeSantis added. “They’re at 63%. Trying to do healthy 40-years-olds over finding maybe some more seniors would not be the direction that I would go.”

DeSantis did not say whether he would try to prevent Orange County from going through with its plan.

News 6 contacted the governor’s office to find out if DeSantis planned to take any additional action. DeSantis’ press secretary sent the following statement.

“Local officials are expected to follow the parameters of the Governor’s executive orders.” Cody McCloud, Press Secretary

Demings announced the eligibility expansion for the convention center during a news briefing Thursday. The mayor said he has had conversations with state officials about the move. This decision does not follow the current eligibility list in Florida, but Demings said he does not think DeSantis will prevent Orange County from making this move.

“At the end of the day the governor wants the best for the residents of Florida and Orange County,” Demings said.

Residents who are between the ages of 40 and 59 can visit ocfl.net/vaccine at 9 a.m. on Monday to make an appointment.

County officials said crews can administer 3,000 COVID-19 doses a day at the convention center.

“We’ve done a fairly good job with our seniors, and now we have to kind of move to middle young adults,” Demings said.

