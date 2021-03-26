Walgreens to expand vaccine availability to more than 400 additional Florida locations

Walgreens announced Friday it would expand its vaccine availability to more Florida locations next week.

The company said in a news release it would begin offering appointments at more than 400 additional locations across the state.

[TRENDING: Teens rescued from slingshot ride | Woman found naked in storm drain says she was there for 3 weeks | Teacher fired for using medical marijuana]

Currently, the pharmacy chain is offering the vaccine at 222 locations in Florida. Following next week’s expansion, more than 600 locations will be offering appointments to those eligible to receive the vaccine.

Ad

As of this writing, Walgreens is currently only accepting vaccine appointments for Floridians who are 50 or older, or who fall into other eligible categories, including health care workers, child care workers and those who have been deemed medically vulnerable and who have the appropriate form.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the eligibility expand to include anyone 40 or older beginning Monday. Walgreens said it would begin accepting vaccine appointments from people that eligibility group starting on Sunday.

The state is set to expand eligibility to include everyone 18 and older beginning April 5. Floridians 16 and older will also be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at that time. Walgreens has not said when it will begin accepting appointments for people in those age groups.

Ad

Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.