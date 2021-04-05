Man in red car tried to lure child, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’re looking for a man who tried to lure a child into his car Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 7500 block of Lake Marsha Drive, records show.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

The man was driving a red sedan, was in his 40s and had short hair, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The child did not go with the man.

No further details were immediately available.

Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).