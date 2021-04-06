Central Florida McDonald’s to honor frontline workers with free chicken sandwich

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - This June 28, 2016, file photo shows a McDonald's sign in Miami. A few McDonalds workers in Florida are filing a $500 million class action lawsuit against the company, claiming a "systemic sexual harassment problem" at company-owned stores. The lawsuit was filed Monday, April 13, 2020, in federal court in Illinois. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida McDonald’s locations are celebrating health care workers, police officers and firefighters with a token of appreciation.

To mark Frontline Heroes Day, McDonald’s will offer a free medium crispy chicken sandwich on April 12. Frontline workers can pass by a participating restaurant between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. in their uniform or with a worker ID or badge to claim their meal. The offer is available via drive-thru or in the restaurant lobby.

[TRENDING: Women attacked at Orlando attraction | Catastrophic flood threat at leaking wastewater plant | 50 shots fired in neighborhood]

Ad

“These amazing heroes do so much for our community. It’s one year later and they’re still on the frontlines taking care of us. We want them to know that we appreciate them and will forever be grateful for what they do every day for us,” said Donavon Groen, local McDonald’s franchisee.

Participating restaurants within the following counties are offering the Frontline Heroes Day meal: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.