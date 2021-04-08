Death investigation underway after body found near pond in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a pond in Orange County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to an area along State Road 417 just north of J. Lawson Boulevard at 11:12 a.m. in reference to a man down call for service.

Sky 6 flew over the location and spotted a body near a retention pond. It is not clear whether the body was found in the water.

Investigators have not given any identification for the person or said whether foul play is suspected.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

