Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Barber Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Barber Park in Orange County. Officials said 1,000 doses a day of the Pfizer vaccine will be given away each day for five days.

The hours of the vaccine appointments are 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are unable to schedule a time, the site will allow walk-ups the last two hours of each day, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe said after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, she wants to be a role model for people in her community.

“I still worry about the cultural barrier, that language barrier, and so I get to be out there and say look, I’m speaking on behalf of myself now and my family. We’ve been vaccinated. My parents have been vaccinated,” Uribe said.

The pop-up vaccination site is just the latest for the county as it continues to increase its presence within the community with less access or information about a vaccine.

“Now we are going to have to get to those folks that are concerned about the vaccine, who don’t trust the vaccine, or who don’t know enough about the vaccine. And I think that’s a different stage that we will be moving into rather quickly,” Uribe said.

With young adults contributing to new COVID-19 cases in Orange County, Uribe also said that the site at Barber Park can help get shots into arms.

“The more we get young people vaccinated and we let them understand this is safe, this is a community, this is a global pandemic. This is not the flu,” Uribe said.

Appointments for the site can be made at ocfl.net/VaccineSites.