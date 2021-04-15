Florida reports 6,748 new COVID-19 cases as FEMA-backed sites work to move forward with Pfizer

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management is working with FEMA-backed vaccination sites to once again offer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as Johnson & Johnson doses remain in limbo.

The FEMA-supported sites, including the site at Valencia College West Campus, made the switch to the J&J vaccine last week while still offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The J&J vaccine is on hold until government health advisers receive more evidence in order to decide future steps.

During Wednesday’s emergency meeting, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought up that the U.S. has enough “alternative shots to vaccinate its population but other countries anxiously awaiting the one-and-done vaccine may not,” according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, the U.S. recommended a “pause” on the vaccine after investigating clots in six women that happened in the days after vaccination. The women who experienced the clots range from 18 to 48 years old. According to The Associated Press, the clots are not typical blood clots because they occur in unusual parts of the body, such as veins that drain blood from the brain.

With the hold on J&J vaccines, the state’s mobile vaccination sites and canceled through Sunday. State officials said there is not enough supply of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to “continue these events at the same capacity for this week.”

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 15.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,748 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,148,448 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 74 new virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 34,903. This number includes the 669 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 3,273 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 87,742 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 219 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.66% Wednesday out of 101,372 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 4,779,216 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Thursday, 7,699,875 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Thursday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 39,002 130 2,236 2 837 1 Flagler 6,973 20 380 6 105 3 Lake 28,022 109 1,434 8 615 0 Marion 29,792 59 2,041 13 942 3 Orange 130,366 527 2,675 7 1,221 5 Osceola 41,829 196 1,392 6 490 0 Polk 64,189 270 4,957 6 1,276 1 Seminole 31,853 173 1,216 3 476 1 Sumter 9,048 13 565 0 266 0 Volusia 40,741 213 2,060 5 757 4

